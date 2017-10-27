Emilie de Ravin Says Farewell to 'Once Upon a Time': 'It Meant Everything'

[Spoiler Warning: Do not continue reading if you haven't seen tonight's episode of Once Upon a Time.]

Emilie de Ravin is speaking out to thank her co-star Robert Carlyle and fans for their continued love and support during her role on ABC’s Once Upon a Time.

The 35-year-old actress portrayed Disney princess Belle for six seasons from 2012-2017.

The episode titled “Beauty,” which aired on Friday (October 27), featured Belle’s life from her son’s first birthday to her death, with she and Rumple (Robert) living together in “a fairy tale cabin at the edge of the realm,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It meant everything,” Emilie told the outlet. “It’s been such a beautiful story and such a hectic story. Rumple and Belle’s relationship has been such an amazing rollercoaster … and it’s been lovely to be able to focus solely on this new chapter of their life and see that it is possible, through everything they’ve been through, to come to a point of peace and just to have each other and to enjoy life for life without all the interferences of the exterior – whether that be places or people or situations – just to enjoy and to be happy within themselves.”

“Robbie and I, the day we met, the first episode, it was this perfect click for these two characters,” she continued. “Wonderful friend of mine, amazing man, and obviously phenomenal actor. … It just kept working and it was beautiful to work on this episode with him. We had a great time. This one was different in the sense that it was quite emotionally loaded, even more so than some of the other ones.”

“Oh, I could not stop [crying]!” she added about reading the last script. “This is, what, the seventh season of a show I’ve been involved with since the first season? I enjoy reading the scripts over the years but I don’t think I’ve ever [reacted this way]. If I needed to go out I couldn’t keep reading the script because I knew I was going to cry. It was a game I started playing. I was like, ‘Okay, I can read it again. I’m not going to cry this time.’ I called Bobby and I was like, ‘I can’t,’ and he was like, ‘Yup, me neither.’”

“It was just a really awesome journey to be able to give my own spin on such a special, iconic character and to work with such amazing people,” Emilie finished. “To bring whatever it might be that our fans need each episode, whether you need to just escape for an hour and sit down, or you need to connect with your family or your friends or your loved ones, or you need to have a cry or a laugh, just to be able to help facilitate people having that moment that they might need is pretty cool.”