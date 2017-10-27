Top Stories
Taylor Swift: 'Ready for It' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

'Grey's Anatomy' Loses a Series Regular in Latest Episode (Spoilers)

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 12:39 am

Fifth Harmony & Pitbull: 'Por Favor' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Fifth Harmony & Pitbull: 'Por Favor' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Fifth Harmony and Pitbull have teamed up for a hot new song!

The ladies – Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui – teamed up with Mr. Worldwide to drop “Por Favor”!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony and Pitbull teased the song earlier tonight by performing it at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards.

You can download Fifth Harmony and Pitbull‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Por Favor” below!

Check out the lyrics for the new song inside…
