Fifth Harmony & Pitbull: 'Por Favor' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Fifth Harmony and Pitbull have teamed up for a hot new song!

The ladies – Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui – teamed up with Mr. Worldwide to drop “Por Favor”!

Fifth Harmony and Pitbull teased the song earlier tonight by performing it at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards.

You can download Fifth Harmony and Pitbull‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Por Favor” below!

Check out the lyrics for the new song inside…