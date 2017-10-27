Top Stories
Fri, 27 October 2017 at 4:15 pm

Gigi Hadid Gets Wind Swept on Chilly Day in NYC!

Gigi Hadid can rock any look – even if the wind is messing up her hair!

The 22-year-old model got a little wind swept while heading out of her apartment on Thursday (October 26) in New York City.

Gigi kept bundled up in an over-sized black moto jacket with a furry collar and some chic black boots.

Earlier in the day, Gigi asked her fans for some help with a funny task.

“SOS! Looking for that photo of me when I’m really young (5 maybe?) when I got caught in a French vogue photoshoot .. any1 have it?” she wrote on her Twitter.

Of course her fans totally came through and the photo is adorable!

“Love u guys for this.. lol u da best,” Gigi later wrote.

FYI: Gigi is wearing a The Arrivals jacket and 3.1 Phillip Lim boots.

