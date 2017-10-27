Top Stories
Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B: 'Motor Sport' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

15 Hidden Moments & Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Kim & Kanye Celebrate Kim's 37th Birthday!

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 11:00 am

'Grey's Anatomy' Studs Go Shirtless for Next Episode! (Photos)

'Grey's Anatomy' Studs Go Shirtless for Next Episode! (Photos)

Giacomo Gianniotti and Jesse Williams show off their hot bodies while going shirtless for the “Come on Down to My Boat, Baby” episode of Grey’s Anatomy, set to air on November 2.

The episode will feature five of the show’s hot actors spending time together at sea when Jackson (Williams) decides he needs some time off. The other guys are Justin Chambers, Jason George, and Kevin McKidd.

Also in the episode, Arizona, April, and Maggie treat a woman who is hiding a deadly secret.

On the most recent episode of Grey’s, one of the series regulars said goodbye!

30+ pictures inside from the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy episode…

Photos: ABC
Posted to: giacomo gianniotti, Greys Anatomy, Jason George, Jesse Williams, Justin Chambers, Kevin McKidd, Shirtless

