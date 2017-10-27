Fri, 27 October 2017 at 6:00 am
Jennifer Garner Braves the LA Heat for a Trip to the Pumpkin Patch!
Jennifer Garner is all smiles as she heads to the gym on Thursday morning (October 26) in Brentwood, Calif.
The 45-year-old actress rocked a gray sweat-jacket, leggings, and blue sneakers for her early morning workout.
Later that day, Jen braved the 100 degree LA heat to spend the day at a pumpkin farm.
“Some see jack-o-lanterns, I see muffins. These very exact specific muffins,” Jen captioned the below photos of herself hauling pumpkins throughout the patch.
