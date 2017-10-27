Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini Stay Close on 'Second Act' Set

Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez leaned on each other while filming new scenes for their upcoming comedy film Second Act!

The 47-year-old Kevin Can Wait actress and the Shades of Blue star, 48, were spotted shooting on a subway platform on Friday (October 27) in New York City.

Jennifer rocked a bold purple turtleneck along with a black blazer, black pants, heeled black booties, and a brown bag.

Leah wore a black and white jacket, blue jeans, heeled grey booties, and a camo bag.

Jennifer was also seen sporting a white sweatsuit and beanie as she jogged to a sandwich shop.

Second Act, set to hit theaters in 2018, tells the story of a Costco worker who reinvents her life and her life-story and shows Madison Avenue what street smarts can do.

New York State of mind… 🍁🌳 #secondact A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 27, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

