Kelly Clarkson Says Meryl Streep Gave Her the 'Greatest Rejection' She's Ever Had!

Teddy Geiger Reveals Gender Transition: 'This Is Who I Have Been'

15 Hidden Moments & Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 8:25 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini Stay Close on 'Second Act' Set

Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez leaned on each other while filming new scenes for their upcoming comedy film Second Act!

The 47-year-old Kevin Can Wait actress and the Shades of Blue star, 48, were spotted shooting on a subway platform on Friday (October 27) in New York City.

Jennifer rocked a bold purple turtleneck along with a black blazer, black pants, heeled black booties, and a brown bag.

Leah wore a black and white jacket, blue jeans, heeled grey booties, and a camo bag.

Jennifer was also seen sporting a white sweatsuit and beanie as she jogged to a sandwich shop.

Second Act, set to hit theaters in 2018, tells the story of a Costco worker who reinvents her life and her life-story and shows Madison Avenue what street smarts can do.

