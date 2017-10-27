Top Stories
Migos, Nicki Minaj &amp; Cardi B: 'Motor Sport' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Here!

Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B: 'Motor Sport' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

15 Hidden Moments &amp; Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

15 Hidden Moments & Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Kim &amp; Kanye Celebrate Kim's 37th Birthday!

Kim & Kanye Celebrate Kim's 37th Birthday!

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 11:09 am

Julianne Moore Says 'No' To Playing Anyone In Today's Political Climate

Julianne Moore Says 'No' To Playing Anyone In Today's Political Climate

Julianne Moore made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday evening (October 26) and recalled playing politician Sarah Palin in Game Change during 2012, “a calm and simpler time,” according to host Stephen.

“It seems adorable, right? It seems absolutely adorable because that was just a near mist,” the 56-year-old actress told Stephen, who followed up by asking Julianne if there was anyone she would like to play in today’s political climate.

“No,” Julianne quipped. “No, I don’t think we’re finding any of this very entertaining.”

Julianne also teases a scene from her upcoming movie Suburbicon that involves her co-star Matt Damon and a piece of table tennis equipment.


Julianne Moore Got Spicy With Matt Damon And A Ping Pong Paddle
Just Jared on Facebook
julianne moore says no to playing anyone in todays political climate 01
julianne moore says no to playing anyone in todays political climate 02
julianne moore says no to playing anyone in todays political climate 03
julianne moore says no to playing anyone in todays political climate 04

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Julianne Moore

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr