Julianne Moore Says 'No' To Playing Anyone In Today's Political Climate

Julianne Moore made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday evening (October 26) and recalled playing politician Sarah Palin in Game Change during 2012, “a calm and simpler time,” according to host Stephen.

“It seems adorable, right? It seems absolutely adorable because that was just a near mist,” the 56-year-old actress told Stephen, who followed up by asking Julianne if there was anyone she would like to play in today’s political climate.

“No,” Julianne quipped. “No, I don’t think we’re finding any of this very entertaining.”

Julianne also teases a scene from her upcoming movie Suburbicon that involves her co-star Matt Damon and a piece of table tennis equipment.



Julianne Moore Got Spicy With Matt Damon And A Ping Pong Paddle