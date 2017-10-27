Justin Bieber Grabs Dinner Solo in Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber Grabs Dinner Solo in Beverly Hills
gallery
justin bieber heads out and about beverly hills 01
justin bieber heads out and about beverly hills 02
justin bieber heads out and about beverly hills 03
justin bieber heads out and about beverly hills 04
justin bieber heads out and about beverly hills 05

Justin Bieber stepped out for an early dinner last night!

The 23-year-old superstar was spotted rolling solo before grabbing a bite to eat on Thursday evening (October 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Justin showed his support for the Toronto Maple Leaves with a team shirt paired with a pair of his town Purpose Tour shorts.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Justin was spending time with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and some friends at her home in Los Angeles.

Despite the reunion, Selena is still going strong with The Weeknd, who is said to have known about the group hang.

Sponsored Links by ZergNet

Top Stories

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr
Sponsored Links by ZergNet
Just Jared Jr
  1. Simone Biles Says Taking a Break From Gymnastics Was 'Exciting'
    Simone Biles Says Taking a Break From Gymnastics Was...
    Simone Biles is returning to gymnastics training full-time on November 1, and she’s glad she...
  2. Darci Lynne Farmer To Join Pentatonix's 'A Very Pentatonix Christmas' Special
    Darci Lynne Farmer To Join Pentatonix's 'A Very Pentatonix...
    Pentatonix‘s upcoming Christmas Special is coming with a very special guest — Darci...
  3. Corey Fogelmanis Talks His Former 'Girl Meets World' Co-Stars: 'I'm So Happy We Have This Family'
    Corey Fogelmanis Talks His Former 'Girl Meets World'...
    Corey Fogelmanis is currently starring in a new Fullscreen show, Prank Me, in which he plays a...
Read more on Just Jared Jr! »