Kanye West Looks Happy After Celebrating Kim Kardashian's 37th Birthday!

Kanye West looks like he’s in great spirits after spending a night on the town with his wife, Kim Kardashian!

The 40-year-old rap superstar was spotted leaving his office after an early morning of work following a night out celebrating Kim‘s 37th birthday on Friday (October 27) in Los Angeles.

Kanye kept it casual in a light colored hoodie, light denim and brown sneakers.

Kanye is expecting a third child with Kim. There are reports that the baby, being carried via surrogate, might arrive before Christmas!