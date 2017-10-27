Kate Hudson Says 'Connection Is Everything' When Talking Fabletics' $250M Success

Kate Hudson has opened up about what she thinks is the driving force behind making her retail company Fabletics a hit in just four years.

While attending a panel discussion at the 2017 Fast Company Innovation Festival at 92nd Street Y on Thursday (October 26) in New York City, the 38-year-old actress revealed she believes Fabletics’s membership model is the key to its success.

“What the membership model allows us to do is really understand our customer and create brand loyalty, which is what we are finding it has created,” Kate expressed. “We have data about what every single customer is bringing into the dressing room, and what they are not.”

“All of the information we get–whether it is online or in our retail stores–we’re able to understand what our customer wants,” Kate added. “This has created more growth for us.”

