Andy Cohen Pretends Not to Know Who Kathy Griffin Is, She Responds!

Kathy Griffin is not amused by Andy Cohen.

The 56-year-old comedian reacted to a TMZ video of the 49-year-old Watch What Happens Live host’s response to being asked about replacing Kathy as the New Year’s Eve show on CNN with Anderson Cooper.

“I don’t know her,” Andy teases in the video, referencing Mariah Carey‘s infamously shady line.

“Even when it’s on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic,” Kathy tweeted on Friday (October 27).

Check out the video, as well as Kathy‘s response, below.

Click inside to see what Kathy Griffin tweeted in response to the video…