15 Hidden Moments & Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

'Grey's Anatomy' Loses a Series Regular in Latest Episode (Spoilers)

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 8:28 am

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Chose to Judge 'The Voice' Over 'American Idol'!

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her decision to join The Voice!

The 35-year-old original American Idol appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (October 27).

During the interview, Kelly talked about her new studio album Meaning of Life, her 3-year-old daughter River and 1-year-old son Remy, and her decision to judge The Voice over American Idol.

“Let’s keep it real – I thought [Idol] was ending,” she admitted. “I’d already been in talks with The Voice…and I gave them fifteen years! I was there every season!”

Watch Kelly explain her choice below!
Photos: Warner Bros.
