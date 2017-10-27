Top Stories
Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B: 'Motor Sport' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

15 Hidden Moments & Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Kim & Kanye Celebrate Kim's 37th Birthday!

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 1:40 pm

Kenneth Branagh Says Being In 'Murder on the Orient Express' Is Like Being Part of 'Group of Elite Athletes'

Kenneth Branagh Says Being In 'Murder on the Orient Express' Is Like Being Part of 'Group of Elite Athletes'

Kenneth Branagh gets support from his Murder on the Orient Express co-stars Josh Gad and Leslie Odom Jr. during his Hand & Footprint Ceremony held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday (October 26) in Hollywood.

The 56-year-old entertainer plays Detective Hercule Poirot and also directed the upcoming flick, which is based from the novel by best selling author Agatha Christie.

“There was a pleasure of being in a group of elite athletes, as it were,” Kenneth told THR. “And rather than it feeling like a posey or smug club, what I found was that nobody wanted to let anybody else down. You didn’t want to be in a scene with Judi Dench and not be very good, or be the one delivering the line to Johnny Depp or trying to share the laugh with Michelle Pfeiffer and not do it well.”

That same day, Kenneth made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.


Kenneth Branagh Performed Shakespeare for a Billion People
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Christopher Polk; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Josh Gad, Kenneth Branagh, Leslie Odom Jr

