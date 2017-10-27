Top Stories
Fri, 27 October 2017 at 8:50 am

Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis & Kathryn Hahn Share Hilarious 'Bad Mom' Stories on 'Ellen'!

Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis & Kathryn Hahn Share Hilarious 'Bad Mom' Stories on 'Ellen'!

Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn are dishing about their roles as mothers on and off screen!

The actresses all appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (October 27) to promote their new movie, A Bad Mams Christmas.

During the chat, the co-stars and friends playfully discussed how they resemble “a basket of kittens” who casually massage each other during promo interviews. They also told a funny story about how Kristen Skyped into their first table read for the movie while using a breast pump – and didn’t realize she was being projected onto a screen!

Kathryn also discussed filming a waxing scene with co-star Justin Hartley – and there’s even a cameo made by hunky Santa Claus!

In addition, Ellen and the Bad Moms Christmas cast made one hardworking single mother in the audience”s dreams come true by presenting her with a whopping $100,000. Watch below!

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Tanya Taylor dress and top, Christian Louboutin shoes and Sarah Hendler earrings.
Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
