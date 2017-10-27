Kygo feat. John Newman: 'Never Let You Go' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kygo is back with a brand new track called “Never Let You Go” with John Newman, which you can listen to right here!

The collaboration with the 27-year-old English singer-songwriter is the latest off of the 26-year-old Norwegian producer’s upcoming sophomore record Kids In Love, due out on November 3.

Kygo recently unveiled the emotional music video for his track “Stargazing” with Justin Jesso.

The album includes collaborations with OneRepublic, Wrabel and Bonnie McKee.

Listen to “Never Let You Go” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

