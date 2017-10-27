Top Stories
Migos, Nicki Minaj &amp; Cardi B: 'Motor Sport' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Here!

Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B: 'Motor Sport' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

15 Hidden Moments &amp; Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

15 Hidden Moments & Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Kim &amp; Kanye Celebrate Kim's 37th Birthday!

Kim & Kanye Celebrate Kim's 37th Birthday!

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 1:12 pm

Kygo feat. John Newman: 'Never Let You Go' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kygo feat. John Newman: 'Never Let You Go' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kygo is back with a brand new track called “Never Let You Go” with John Newman, which you can listen to right here!

The collaboration with the 27-year-old English singer-songwriter is the latest off of the 26-year-old Norwegian producer’s upcoming sophomore record Kids In Love, due out on November 3.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kygo

Kygo recently unveiled the emotional music video for his track “Stargazing” with Justin Jesso.

The album includes collaborations with OneRepublic, Wrabel and Bonnie McKee.

Listen to “Never Let You Go” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Click inside to read the “Never Let You Go” lyrics!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: James Goldcrown
Posted to: John Newman, kygo

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr