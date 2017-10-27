Top Stories
Fri, 27 October 2017 at 11:33 pm

Linkin Park Performs Chester Bennington Tribute Concert - Watch Now!

Linkin Park is currently hosting a concert in Los Angeles to honor their late member Chester Bennington.

The band, along with Chester‘s fans and loved ones, gathered for the Linkin Park Celebrates Life in Honor of Chester Bennington concert on Friday (October 27) at the Hollywood Bowl.

The event is also being livestreamed on YouTube for fans around the world.

Chester tragically passed away at the age of 41 in July after committing suicide.

The show marks the band’s first live performance together since Chester‘s death.

Blink-182, Bring Me the Horizon, Machine Gun Kelly, Korn‘s Jonathan Davis, Kiiara, Zedd, members of No Doubt, Yellowcard‘s William Ryan Key, System of a Down, Avenged Sevenfold‘s M. Shadows, and more are also set to perform.

Linkin Park also wanted highlight mental health with the event, sharing a link to the One More Light Fund, where fans can donate in Chester‘s memory.

Watch below!


Linkin Park & Friends Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington – [LIVE from the Hollywood Bowl]
Credit: Rich Fury; Photos: Getty
