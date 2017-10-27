Looking Back at Kelly Ripa's Best Halloween Costumes!

Top Stories
Fri, 27 October 2017 at 9:00 am

Kelly Ripa sure loves Halloween and she dresses up for the big day every year on Live!, so we’re looking back at some of her best costumes for the latest post in our 31 Days of Halloween series.

One of our favorite looks was when Kelly dressed up as Logan Island Medium‘s Theresa Caputo in 2012… and she even had the real Theresa there as well!

That same year, Kelly also transformed into Brad Pitt, as seen in the black and white image.

Back in 2007, Kelly went as High School Musical character Sharpay right in the heyday of the craze for the Disney Channel franchise.

Kelly and a group of dancers did a tribute to Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” video in 2009.

In 2014, Kelly wore two great costumes – Piper from Orange Is the New Black and also Peter Pan!

Last but not least, Kelly did the opening number from Hamilton for her show in 2016!
Just Jared on Facebook
kelly ripa halloween costumes 01
kelly ripa halloween costumes 02
kelly ripa halloween costumes 03
kelly ripa halloween costumes 04
kelly ripa halloween costumes 05
kelly ripa halloween costumes 06
kelly ripa halloween costumes 07

Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua, David Russell; Photos: Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Posted to: 31 Days of Halloween, Kelly Ripa

