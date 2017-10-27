Mark Halperin Issues Apology After Sexual Harassment Claims: 'I Was Part of the Problem'

Mark Halperin is speaking out after being accused of sexual harassment by five women.

The 52-year-old political journalist took to Twitter on Friday (October 27) to share his thoughts.

“I am profoundly sorry for the pain and anguish I have caused by my past actions,” he wrote. “I apologize sincerely to the women I have mistreated.”

“The world is now publicly acknowledging what so many women have long known: Men harm women in the workplace,” he continued. “The new awareness is, of course, a positive development. For a long time at ABC News, I was part of the problem. I acknowledge that, and I deeply regret it. As I said earlier in the week, my behavior was wrong. It caused fear and anxiety for women who were only seeking to do their jobs.”

“No one has sued me, no one had filed a human resources complaint against me, no colleague had confronted me,” he added. “But I didn’t need a call from HR to know that I was a selfish, immature person, who was behaving in a manner that had to stop.”

Read his full statement below.

Please read my statement below. pic.twitter.com/8ld8k8DC6O — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) October 27, 2017

