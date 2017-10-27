Matt Bomer, Lea Michele & Matthew Morrison Step Out for TV Game Changer Panel!

Matt Bomer brings his handsome looks to the red carpet while attending the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Hosts Television Game Changers Panel Discussion held at The Paley Center for Media on Thursday (October 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 40-year-old actor was joined at the event by Lea Michele and her former Glee co-stars Matthew Morrison and Darren Criss, as well as Scandal‘s Tony Goldwyn, Transparent‘s Kathryn Hahn, Kate Walsh, J.J. Abrams, James Van Der Beek, and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matt Bomer

The panel discussion was held as part of the special events to celebrate this year’s 75th anniversary of the Golden Globes,

FYI: Lea is wearing an Ermanno Scervino ensemble.