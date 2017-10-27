Michelle Williams, Ruth Negga & Jennifer Connelly Hit Up the Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening!

Michelle Williams his the carpet to pose for photographs while attending the Volez, Voguez, Voyagez – Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening on Thursday evening (October 26) in New York City.

The 37-year-old actress was joined at the event by Ruth Negga, Jennifer Connelly and her husband Paul Bettany, Lea Seydoux, Mark Ronson, Adele Exarchopoulos, Hilary Rhoda, Natalia Vodianova and Martha Hunt.

Alexander Skarsgard was also in attendance and debuted a brand new look, which is possibly for his new upcoming drama The Hummingbird Project – check it out here!

Curated by Olivier Saillard, the exhibition retraces Louis Vuitton’s great journey from 1854 to today, through archives of the Family’s founding members, and to those who create the Louis Vuitton of today.

FYI: All guests were dressed in Louis Vuitton.