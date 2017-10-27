Top Stories
15 Hidden Moments &amp; Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

15 Hidden Moments & Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

'Grey's Anatomy' Loses a Series Regular in Latest Episode (Spoilers)

'Grey's Anatomy' Loses a Series Regular in Latest Episode (Spoilers)

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 9:54 am

Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B: 'Motor Sport' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B: 'Motor Sport' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Migos team up with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B on their latest single called “Motor Sport,” and you can stream it right here!

The star-studded collaboration is set to be featured on Migos‘s upcoming album, Culture II. Migos is made up of three rappers, known by their stage names Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff.

The track marks the first time Nicki and Cardi have joined forces musically. Cardi and Offset are currently dating.

You can also stream “Motor Sport” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!


Migos – MotorSport (feat. Nicki Minaj & Cardi B)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s new song…
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Dia Dipasupil, Bryan Bedder, Christopher Polk
Posted to: Cardi B, First Listen, Lyrics, Migos, Music, Nicki Minaj

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr