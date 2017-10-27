Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B: 'Motor Sport' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Migos team up with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B on their latest single called “Motor Sport,” and you can stream it right here!

The star-studded collaboration is set to be featured on Migos‘s upcoming album, Culture II. Migos is made up of three rappers, known by their stage names Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff.

The track marks the first time Nicki and Cardi have joined forces musically. Cardi and Offset are currently dating.

You can also stream “Motor Sport” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Migos – MotorSport (feat. Nicki Minaj & Cardi B)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s new song…