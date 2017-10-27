Millie Bobby Brown & 'Stranger Things' Kids Premiere Season 2 in Los Angeles!

Millie Bobby Brown steps out in a leather dress at the season two premiere of Stranger Things on Thursday (October 26) at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

The 13-year-old Emmy-nominated actress was joined by her young co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Sadie Sink.

The new season of the hit Netflix series starts streaming at midnight PST!

FYI: Millie is wearing a Calvin Klein dress. Sadie is wearing a Chanel dress, jewelry, and clutch. Finn is wearing a head-to-toe Prada. Noah is wearing Balmain jacket and pants, a Zadig et Voltaire shirt, and Karl Lagerfeld x Vans shoes.

