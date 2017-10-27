Millie Bobby Brown & 'Stranger Things' Kids Premiere Season 2 in Los Angeles!

Top Stories
Fri, 27 October 2017 at 12:41 am

Millie Bobby Brown steps out in a leather dress at the season two premiere of Stranger Things on Thursday (October 26) at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

The 13-year-old Emmy-nominated actress was joined by her young co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Sadie Sink.

The new season of the hit Netflix series starts streaming at midnight PST!

FYI: Millie is wearing a Calvin Klein dress. Sadie is wearing a Chanel dress, jewelry, and clutch. Finn is wearing a head-to-toe Prada. Noah is wearing Balmain jacket and pants, a Zadig et Voltaire shirt, and Karl Lagerfeld x Vans shoes.

20+ pictures inside from the Stranger Things red carpet…

Photos: WENN
  • Asha

    Millie Bobby Brown needs to tone it down with the makeup and clothes. When she is 13 but could pass for a person in their 20′s looking at the pictures above that is a really big problem.

    yikes…she’s 13yo going on 21 in this pic, its creepy af. like some creepy old man dressed her in this outfit (probably her stage parents tho, who are allegedly horrible)

    Ugh, they aged her.

