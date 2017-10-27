Top Stories
Migos, Nicki Minaj &amp; Cardi B: 'Motor Sport' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Here!

Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B: 'Motor Sport' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

15 Hidden Moments &amp; Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

15 Hidden Moments & Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Kim &amp; Kanye Celebrate Kim's 37th Birthday!

Kim & Kanye Celebrate Kim's 37th Birthday!

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 12:23 pm

Most Popular DIY Halloween Costume Videos on YouTube for 2017

Next Slide »

Most Popular DIY Halloween Costume Videos on YouTube for 2017

If you’re still scrambling to find a costume for a Halloween party this weekend, there are plenty of DIY costumes you can make yourself!

From Pennywise from It to the characters from Disney’s Moana, tons of tutorials on YouTube show fans how they can create the looks themselves.

YouTube is sharing the stats for the top trending costumes for 2017 and we have them listed for you here.

Make sure to check out the Top 10 overall most popular costumes this year!

Click through the slideshow for YouTube’s top trending costumes…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney, Warner Bros.
Posted to: 2017 Halloween

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    what about ‘The Captain’?