Niall Horan & Maren Morris Announce CMA Awards 2017 Performance!

Niall Horan is going country!

The 24-year-old singer just announced that he’ll be taking the stage at the 2017 CMA Awards to perform his duet “Seeing Blind” alongside Maren Morris!

“It is unbelievable to perform at the Country Music Awards which I’m really excited about – our first performance of that song. So it’s an exciting time for that song,” Niall announced.

He added, “It will be nerve wracking for me and imagine that it’s literally me and Pink I think are the only two that are coming in from our world; but it should be fun I am looking forward to it. I am going to have to relish it because if I have to dwell on it I will be very sheepish about it.”

The CMA Awards will be hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley and is set to air on November 8th on ABC.

Check out all that Niall had to say in the video below….