Fri, 27 October 2017 at 12:06 am

Noah Cyrus & Alan Walker: 'All Falls Down' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Noah Cyrus & Alan Walker: 'All Falls Down' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Noah Cyrus and Alan Walker have teamed up for a new song!

The 17-year-old singer and the 20-year-old DJ just released their hot new song “All Falls Down” – and you can listen to it here!

The two paired up with British DJ and producer Digital Farm Animals to help release the hot new dance track.

You can download Noah and Alan‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “All Falls Down” below!

Check out the lyrics for the new song below…
