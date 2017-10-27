Paris Hilton Carries Her Cute Pup Through LAX Airport
Paris Hilton carries her super cute, little pup Diamond while holding hands with boyfriend Chris Zylka through LAX Airport on Wednesday night (October 25) in Los Angeles.
The 36-year-old DJ and business woman and her 32-year-old actor both went comfy in sweats for their late night flight out of town.
The night before, Paris hit the runway during the PAPER Magazine Runway Benefit For Make-A-Wish Foundation.
From their flight, Paris shared a super cute selfie with Chris and Diamond.