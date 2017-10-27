Rachel Platten: 'Waves' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Rachel Platten is back with her new studio album, Waves!

This is the second album that the 36-year-old singer has released as a Columbia Records recording artist.

Waves features the lead single “Broken Glass,” which was released over the summer, as well as the promo singles “Perfect for You” and “Collide.”

You can now buy the album on iTunes, the deluxe version at Target, and stream it below via Spotify.

“#WAVES is finally here! This is the most personal thing I have ever done & I can’t wait for you all to hear!” Rachel tweeted.