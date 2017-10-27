Top Stories
Taylor Swift: 'Ready for It' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Taylor Swift: 'Ready for It' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

'Grey's Anatomy' Loses a Series Regular in Latest Episode (Spoilers)

'Grey's Anatomy' Loses a Series Regular in Latest Episode (Spoilers)

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 12:57 am

Rachel Platten: 'Waves' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Rachel Platten: 'Waves' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Rachel Platten is back with her new studio album, Waves!

This is the second album that the 36-year-old singer has released as a Columbia Records recording artist.

Waves features the lead single “Broken Glass,” which was released over the summer, as well as the promo singles “Perfect for You” and “Collide.”

You can now buy the album on iTunes, the deluxe version at Target, and stream it below via Spotify.

“#WAVES is finally here! This is the most personal thing I have ever done & I can’t wait for you all to hear!” Rachel tweeted.

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Music, Rachel Platten

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Upton supports fiance Justin Verlander at game two of the World Series - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals her Halloween costume - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the behind-the-scenes photos from the Roseanne reboot - TooFab
  • Ryan Murphy is making history with his new show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez has tons of new music on the way - Just Jared Jr