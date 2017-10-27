Rihanna Keeps It Comfy, But Still Stylish, in a Gray Sweatsuit

Rihanna is one of the rare people who can wear anything and make it look like it was designed just for her… including sweats!

The 29-year-old singer wore a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants while stepping out on Thursday afternoon (October 26) in New York City.

Rihanna paired the comfy sweatsuit with a pair of yellow heels.

The penthouse apartment where Rihanna has been living in New York since 2013 will reportedly go up on the market this week for a whopping $16.95 million. She has reportedly been paying $50,000 a month to live there, according to the New York Post.