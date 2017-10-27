Rose McGowan Addresses Abuse in Hollywood at Women's Convention: 'It's Time to Clean House'

Rose McGowan is taking a stand at the Women’s Convention in Detroit, Michigan.

The 44-year-old condemned sexual abusers at the event on Friday (October 27) in her first speech since the Harvey Weinstein scandal exploded in the media earlier this month.

“I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I’ve been maligned. And you know what? I’m just like you…because what happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society and that cannot stand and it will not stand,” she said.

“Hollywood may seem like it’s an isolated thing, but it is not. It is the messaging system for your mind. It is the mirror that you’re given to look into. This is what you are as a woman. This is what you are as a man. This is what you are as a boy. Girl. Gay. Straight. Transgender. But it’s all told through 96 percent males in the Directors Guild of America. That statistic has not changed since 1946, so we are given one view. And I know the men behind that view. And they should not be in your mind and they should not be in mind. It’s time to clean house.”

Watch Rose‘s speech below.