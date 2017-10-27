Ryan Murphy's '911' Drops First Trailer During World Series - Watch Now!

Fox has debuted the first trailer for Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming drama series 9-1-1!

The network dropped the clip during Game 3 of the World Series on Friday (October 27).

The one-minute spot showcases stars Angela Bassett, Connie Britton, and Peter Krause, who all portray emergency responders trying to save lives in a variety of shocking and frightening situations.

Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, and Rockmond Dunbar will also star.

Don’t miss season one of 9-1-1 when it premieres in January 2018!



World Series Promo | Season 1 | 9-1-1