Taylor Swift: 'Ready for It' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

'Grey's Anatomy' Loses a Series Regular in Latest Episode (Spoilers)

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 4:15 am

Ryan Murphy's 'Pose' Pilot Draws a Star-Studded Cast!

Ryan Murphy is developing the pilot for a new series titled Pose and a star-studded cast has been compiled!

American Horror Story alums Evan Peters and Kate Mara will join James Van Der Beek and Tatiana Maslany in the pilot, according to THR.

The new FX drama “looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in 1980s New York City: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.”

The new show is making history as it will feature five transgender actors in series regular roles, the most ever for a series.

ARE YOU EXCITED for this new show?
