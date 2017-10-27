Sam Smith: 'Burning' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Sam Smith is back at it again with yet another brand new song called “Burning,” and you can stream it right here!

The track is the third to be released, following lead single “Too Good at Goodbyes” and “Pray,” off of the 25-year-old Grammy-winning entertainer’s upcoming sophomore album The Thrill Of It All, which is set to be released on November 3.

“It’s the most personal song I’ve ever written in my life,” Sam expressed during an appearance on BBC Radio. “I was going through a really tough time last year. I live in London, and I went through a breakup. And I dealt with the breakup in a bad way, and I was just going out way too much. I let everything go in that song. And that song to me is about fame as well and the responsibilities I felt and the pressure and my relationship with my voice and how I was a bit rebellious last year. It’s about self-destruction, that song.”

You can stream “Burning” on Spotify below and download it on iTunes now!

Click inside to read the lyrics to Sam Smith's brand new song "Burning"