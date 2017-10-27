Sasha Sloan: 'Ready Yet' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Sasha Sloan has dropped her debut single “Ready Yet,” and you can listen to it right here!

You might recognize the 22-year-old indie singer and songwriter’s voice from tracks like Kygo‘s “This Town,” Odesza‘s “Falls,” and King Henry‘s “I’ll Be There,” all of which she also wrote.

Sasha has already been sought after by Troye Sivan, Noah Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Tinashe, Steve Aoki, Louis Tomlinson, and more.

“It’s hard for me to be mad at you, I don’t want to be,” she sings on the emotional track “Ready Yet.” “It’s hard for me to be mad at you ’cause there’s part of me that loves you still, always will.”

Look out for Sasha‘s debut EP early next year!

In the meantime, take a listen to “Ready Yet” below. You can also download it on iTunes.

Click inside to read the lyrics to “Ready Yet”…