Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa Open Up in First Interview Since Kidney Transplant: 'It Was Really Kind of Life or Death'

Selena Gomez is opening up for the first time in an interview about her recent kidney transplant alongside her donor, Francia Raísa.

The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer and actress and the 29-year-old The Secret Life of the American Teenager actress sat down with Today‘s Savannah Guthrie for an interview about the experience.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

“I guess I got to the point where it was really kind of life or death,” Selena says.

“My kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life…and she volunteered and did it.”

Selena underwent the transplant due to her ongoing battle with lupus, which she first revealed back in 2015.

Watch a preview of the interview below, which airs in full on Monday (October 30).