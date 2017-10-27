Simon Cowell Rushed to the Hospital After Falling Down a Flight of Stairs

Simon Cowell is in the hospital after a bad accident.

The 58-year-old reality TV judge and producer was rushed to the hospital early on Friday morning (October 27) after falling down a flight of stairs, TMZ reports.

According the report, Simon woke up feeling dizzy in his London home, tried to go down the stairs and slipped on one of the stairs before tumbling to the bottom.

An ambulance arrived at his home, and Simon left to the hospital on a stretcher.

He is reportedly in stable condition, and CAT scans indicate that there does not appear to be any serious damage.

Lauren Silverman, Simon‘s girlfriend, is currently on a plane flying back to London from New York City to be by Simon‘s side.