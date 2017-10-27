Stranger Things' Joe Keery & Girlfriend Maika Monroe Couple Up at Season 2 Premiere!

Joe Keery and his girlfriend, actress Maika Monroe, make their first red carpet appearance together at the Stranger Things season two premiere on Thursday (October 26) in Westwood, Calif.

The 25-year-old actor was also joined at the event by his co-stars Natalia Dyer and Dacre Montgomery, who is joining the cast for the second season.

Maika looked red hot in sequined gown on the red carpet!

Make sure to watch the new season of the Netflix series this weekend.

FYI: Maika is wearing a Stella McCartney dress. Natalia is wearing a Christopher Kane dress.

