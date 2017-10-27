Top Stories
Fri, 27 October 2017 at 1:15 am

Stranger Things' Joe Keery & Girlfriend Maika Monroe Couple Up at Season 2 Premiere!

Stranger Things' Joe Keery & Girlfriend Maika Monroe Couple Up at Season 2 Premiere!

Joe Keery and his girlfriend, actress Maika Monroe, make their first red carpet appearance together at the Stranger Things season two premiere on Thursday (October 26) in Westwood, Calif.

The 25-year-old actor was also joined at the event by his co-stars Natalia Dyer and Dacre Montgomery, who is joining the cast for the second season.

Maika looked red hot in sequined gown on the red carpet!

Make sure to watch the new season of the Netflix series this weekend.

FYI: Maika is wearing a Stella McCartney dress. Natalia is wearing a Christopher Kane dress.

20+ pictures inside of the Stranger Things cast at the event…

joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 01
joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 02
joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 03
joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 04
joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 05
joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 06
joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 07
joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 08
joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 09
joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 10
joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 11
joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 12
joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 13
joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 14
joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 15
joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 16
joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 17
joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 18
joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 19
joe keery maika monroe natalia dyer stranger things premiere 20

Photos: WENN
