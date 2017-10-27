Top Stories
Fri, 27 October 2017 at 2:34 pm

Superfruit Drop Music Video For 'Guy.Exe' - Watch Now!

Superfruit Drop Music Video For 'Guy.Exe' - Watch Now!

Superfruit is about to create the perfect guy in their “Guy.Exe” music video!

The duo – made up of Pentatonix members Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi – just dropped the vid for their latest single and it’s pretty funny!

Mitch plays the role of mad scientist, trying to piece together his ideal man, while Scott is his finished creation.

Things don’t quite go as planned when Scott is brought to life but they still manage to fit in an epic dance routine.

Earlier this month, the group also released a music video for “Deny U.”

Check out the entire music video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Mitch Grassi, Music, Music Video, Scott Hoying, Superfruit

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr