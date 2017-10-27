Superfruit Drop Music Video For 'Guy.Exe' - Watch Now!

Superfruit is about to create the perfect guy in their “Guy.Exe” music video!

The duo – made up of Pentatonix members Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi – just dropped the vid for their latest single and it’s pretty funny!

Mitch plays the role of mad scientist, trying to piece together his ideal man, while Scott is his finished creation.

Things don’t quite go as planned when Scott is brought to life but they still manage to fit in an epic dance routine.

Earlier this month, the group also released a music video for “Deny U.”

Check out the entire music video below…