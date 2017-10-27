Taylor Swift Responds to Stories About Her Bodysuit in 'Ready for It' Video!

After Taylor Swift dropped the short teaser clip for her “Ready for It” music video earlier this week, headlines immediately started popping up about her appearing to wear nothing at all… and now the entertainer has the best response.

The 27-year-old singer is really wearing a full bodysuit in the video that is the color of her skin tone and CGI effects were used to make her look like a cyborg.

Taylor took to Instagram stories on Friday morning (October 27) to share selfies of herself in the bodysuit with a message to any critics of the look.

“It truly warms my heart that [people] had so much to say about this bodysuit,” Taylor wrote as a caption on one of the selfies. She added a crying face emoji!

