Top Stories
Migos, Nicki Minaj &amp; Cardi B: 'Motor Sport' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Here!

Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B: 'Motor Sport' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

15 Hidden Moments &amp; Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

15 Hidden Moments & Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Kim &amp; Kanye Celebrate Kim's 37th Birthday!

Kim & Kanye Celebrate Kim's 37th Birthday!

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 11:41 am

Taylor Swift Responds to Stories About Her Bodysuit in 'Ready for It' Video!

Taylor Swift Responds to Stories About Her Bodysuit in 'Ready for It' Video!

After Taylor Swift dropped the short teaser clip for her “Ready for It” music video earlier this week, headlines immediately started popping up about her appearing to wear nothing at all… and now the entertainer has the best response.

The 27-year-old singer is really wearing a full bodysuit in the video that is the color of her skin tone and CGI effects were used to make her look like a cyborg.

Taylor took to Instagram stories on Friday morning (October 27) to share selfies of herself in the bodysuit with a message to any critics of the look.

“It truly warms my heart that [people] had so much to say about this bodysuit,” Taylor wrote as a caption on one of the selfies. She added a crying face emoji!

Make sure to check out 15 hidden meanings and moments you probably missed in the “Ready for It” video!
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift bodysuit ready for it video 01
taylor swift bodysuit ready for it video 02
taylor swift bodysuit ready for it video 03

Photos: Taylor Swift
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr