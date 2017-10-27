Tommy Dorfman Gives Touching Acceptance Speech at GLAAD Gala (Exclusive)

Tommy Dorfman was just awarded with the first ever GLAAD Rising Star Award!

The 25-year-old 13 Reasons Why star gave a touching speech to accept the honor during the GLAAD Gala held on Tuesday (October 24) in Atlanta, GA.

Tommy, who received the award for using his growing platform to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance, opened up about coming out and his experience as a young gay man during his speech.

“This award goes to the LGBT community here. Y’all taught me everything. The community here embraced me and taught me what it means to be a gay person,” Tommy said about his hometown.

He later opened up about the importance of having gay people in the media, like his role in 13 Reasons Why.

“I look at my DMs consistently and I see messages from people around the world telling me my character…having one out, proud gay person on the show, has made people be able to come out to their parents, has made people feel less homophobic, made people come to terms with their own sexuality and that is just one show. Imagine if every show had the inclusion of the show, that I’m so fortunate to be on, had,” Tommy said.

Watch Tommy‘s entire acceptance speech below…