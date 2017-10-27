Fri, 27 October 2017 at 1:40 am
Ty Dolla $ign: 'Beach House 3' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!
Ty Dolla $ign‘s new album is finally out!
The 32-year-old rapper just dropped his new album Beach House 3 – and you can stream it here!
Ty is joined by tons of musical guests on his new album included Pharrell Williams, Wiz Khalifa, and rumored girlfriend Fifth Harmony‘s Lauren Jauregui.
Beach House 3 is the second studio album Ty‘s released after dropping his first album Free TC in 2015.
You can download Ty Dolla $ign‘s new album off of iTunes here.
Listen to Beach House 3 below!
