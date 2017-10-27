Top Stories
Taylor Swift: 'Ready for It' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Taylor Swift: 'Ready for It' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

'Grey's Anatomy' Loses a Series Regular in Latest Episode (Spoilers)

'Grey's Anatomy' Loses a Series Regular in Latest Episode (Spoilers)

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 1:40 am

Ty Dolla $ign: 'Beach House 3' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Ty Dolla $ign: 'Beach House 3' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Ty Dolla $ign‘s new album is finally out!

The 32-year-old rapper just dropped his new album Beach House 3 – and you can stream it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ty Dolla $ign

Ty is joined by tons of musical guests on his new album included Pharrell Williams, Wiz Khalifa, and rumored girlfriend Fifth Harmony‘s Lauren Jauregui.

Beach House 3 is the second studio album Ty‘s released after dropping his first album Free TC in 2015.

You can download Ty Dolla $ign‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Beach House 3 below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Music, Ty Dolla Sign

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Upton supports fiance Justin Verlander at game two of the World Series - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals her Halloween costume - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the behind-the-scenes photos from the Roseanne reboot - TooFab
  • Ryan Murphy is making history with his new show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez has tons of new music on the way - Just Jared Jr