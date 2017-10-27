Top Stories
Migos, Nicki Minaj &amp; Cardi B: 'Motor Sport' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Here!

Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B: 'Motor Sport' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

15 Hidden Moments &amp; Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

15 Hidden Moments & Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Kim &amp; Kanye Celebrate Kim's 37th Birthday!

Kim & Kanye Celebrate Kim's 37th Birthday!

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 10:58 am

Usher's Accuser Might Drop the Herpes Lawsuit

Usher's Accuser Might Drop the Herpes Lawsuit
  • One of Usher‘s herpes accusers is reconsidering her lawsuit after suddenly ditching her attorney in the case. – TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign make a cute musical couple on their new track, “In Your Phone.” – Just Jared Jr
  • Millie Bobby Brown is letting her hair down. – Lainey Gossip
  • Relive the most horrific traps from the Saw franchise. – TooFab
  • The boys of PRETTYMUCH are waiting for you with “Open Arms.” – MTV
  • These Stranger Things Halloween costume ideas are amazing. – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Newsies, Usher

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr