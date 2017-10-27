Willow Smith Drops New Song 'Romance' Ahead of Full Album - Listen Now!

Willow Smith just dropped a brand new song called “Romance” and you need to hear it!

The 16-year-old daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith debuted the new acoustic-inspired song off of her upcoming album The 1st.

The song muses on some pretty heavy issues with lyrics like, “I’m imagining a different history / Where man and woman stay equal / In the eyes of society / Where we don’t condemn different people / For exercising their freedom.”

Willow‘s new album is set to drop on October 31st and her tour with Jhene Aiko kicks off on November 14th.

Listen to the entire song below…

Click inside to read the lyrics to “Romance”…

