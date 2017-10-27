Top Stories
Winona Ryder Meets Up with Her On-Screen Son at 'Stranger Things' Premiere!

Winona Ryder Meets Up with Her On-Screen Son at 'Stranger Things' Premiere!

Winona Ryder shares a cute moment on the red carpet with her on-screen son Noah Schnapp at the premiere of Stranger Things season two on Thursday (October 26) at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

The Emmy-nominated actress was joined at the event by her fellow adult stars of the show, Matthew Modine, Cara Buono, Paul Reiser, and Linnea Berthelson.

The second season of Stranger Things is available NOW for streaming on Netflix, so get ready to go back into the Upside-Down for another binge!

20+ pictures inside from the Stranger Things premiere…

