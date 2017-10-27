Top Stories
Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B: 'Motor Sport' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

15 Hidden Moments & Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Kim & Kanye Celebrate Kim's 37th Birthday!

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 12:00 pm

Zach Gilford Shares 10 Fun Facts You Don't Know About Him! (Exclusive)

Zach Gilford Shares 10 Fun Facts You Don't Know About Him! (Exclusive)

Zach Gilford is starring in the new YouTube Red original series Lifeline and he took some time to catch up with JustJared.com to share 10 Fun Facts about himself!

You likely are familiar with the 35-year-old actor thanks to his work in the series Friday Night Lights and The Family. Zach also starred in The Purge: Anarchy alongside his wife Kiele Sanchez.

Here is what he shared with us:

  • 1. I have been charged by a bear twice, each time coming within inches.
  • 2. My first “acting” job was a commercial shot in the Paris Airport when I was 7, and I happened to be walking by the toy shop the ad was for.
  • 3. I keep my hair short, because my “friends” called me “bushy head” as a kid.
  • 4. I’m a runner, so I have abnormally large thighs.
  • 5. Much to my wife’s chagrin, I refuse to wear shorts that don’t cover my knees.

Click inside to read the rest of the fun facts…

  • 6. I always try to walk on the “road side” of my wife.
  • 7. I never wore flip flops till I was 24, and it took me a year to figure out how to walk around without them flying off my feet every other step.
  • 8. I hate coffee and have been drinking Yerba Mate every morning for over 10 years. #ComeToLife
  • 9. At 20 years old, I traveled around Europe and everywhere we went either Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of my Head” or Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle” were playing. (This fact, not so fun, just random…and Jimmy Eat World just came on in the restaurant, so it made me think of this).
  • 10. Bravo is a much superior “guilty pleasure network” to E! #LadiesofLondon #RHOA (Real Housewives of Auckland…these ladies are batsh-t crazy, except Gilda #FingeresCrossedForASeson2) #BelowDeck

Watch the first six episode of Lifeline now on YouTube Red and stay tuned for the final two episodes!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Mathieu Young
