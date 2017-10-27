Top Stories
15 Hidden Moments &amp; Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

15 Hidden Moments & Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 7:05 pm

Zachary Levi Lands Leading Role in DC's 'Shazam!'

Zachary Levi is set to star as the title character – also known as Captain Marvel in the comic books – in New Line and DC Entertainment’s Shazam!

The 37-year-old actor is best known for his role on Chuck and most recently starred in NBC’s Heroes Reborn and Eva Longoria‘s Telenovela.

Shazam follows Billy Batson, a boy who is given the ability to become an adult superhero in times of need with a single magic word.

“Shazam” an acronym of Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury, “from whom Batson derives his heroic attributes from when in adult form,” Variety reports.

No other cast member shave been announced yet, but David F. Sandberg will be directing.

Shazam! is set to hit theaters on April 5, 2019!
Credit: Dia Dipasupil; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Movies, Zachary Levi

