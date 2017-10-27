Top Stories
Taylor Swift: 'Ready for It' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Taylor Swift: 'Ready for It' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

'Grey's Anatomy' Loses a Series Regular in Latest Episode (Spoilers)

'Grey's Anatomy' Loses a Series Regular in Latest Episode (Spoilers)

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 2:47 am

Zendaya, Jaden Smith, & Laura Harrier Step Out for the Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening

Zendaya, Jaden Smith, & Laura Harrier Step Out for the Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening

Zendaya strikes a pose as she hits the red carpet for the Volez, Voguez, Voyagez – Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening on Thursday night (October 26) in New York City.

The 21-year-old actress rocked a mini-leather skirt and stockings for the event while she was joined by her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Laura Harrier.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya

Other stars at the event included Jaden Smith, Riley Keough, and Pom Klementieff.

FYI: Zendaya‘s outfit is by Louis Vuitton. Laura is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress and sneakers. Riley‘s jacket is by Louis Vuitton.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
zendaya jaden smith laura harrier step out for the louis vuitton exhibition opening 01
zendaya jaden smith laura harrier step out for the louis vuitton exhibition opening 02
zendaya jaden smith laura harrier step out for the louis vuitton exhibition opening 03
zendaya jaden smith laura harrier step out for the louis vuitton exhibition opening 04
zendaya jaden smith laura harrier step out for the louis vuitton exhibition opening 05
zendaya jaden smith laura harrier step out for the louis vuitton exhibition opening 06
zendaya jaden smith laura harrier step out for the louis vuitton exhibition opening 07
zendaya jaden smith laura harrier step out for the louis vuitton exhibition opening 08
zendaya jaden smith laura harrier step out for the louis vuitton exhibition opening 09
zendaya jaden smith laura harrier step out for the louis vuitton exhibition opening 10
zendaya jaden smith laura harrier step out for the louis vuitton exhibition opening 11
zendaya jaden smith laura harrier step out for the louis vuitton exhibition opening 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jaden Smith, Laura Harrier, Pom Klementieff, Riley Keough, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Upton supports fiance Justin Verlander at game two of the World Series - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals her Halloween costume - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the behind-the-scenes photos from the Roseanne reboot - TooFab
  • Ryan Murphy is making history with his new show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez has tons of new music on the way - Just Jared Jr