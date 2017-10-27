Zendaya, Jaden Smith, & Laura Harrier Step Out for the Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening

Zendaya strikes a pose as she hits the red carpet for the Volez, Voguez, Voyagez – Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening on Thursday night (October 26) in New York City.

The 21-year-old actress rocked a mini-leather skirt and stockings for the event while she was joined by her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Laura Harrier.

Other stars at the event included Jaden Smith, Riley Keough, and Pom Klementieff.

FYI: Zendaya‘s outfit is by Louis Vuitton. Laura is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress and sneakers. Riley‘s jacket is by Louis Vuitton.

