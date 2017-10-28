Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 12:09 pm

Adam Levine Dresses in Drag for Halloween, Frees the Nipple

Adam Levine Dresses in Drag for Halloween, Frees the Nipple

Adam Levine always goes all out for Halloween and he decided to dress up in drag while stepping out for the Casamigos Halloween Party on Friday (October 27) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old Maroon 5 singer wore a pink wig, a leopard print top, a zebra print skirt, fishnet stockings, a furry sweater, and black boots for his costume.

Adam‘s wife Behati Prinsloo, who is pregnant with their second child and showed off her baby bump the other day, decided to stay home and rest. Hopefully she’ll be at the Maroon 5 party tonight!
