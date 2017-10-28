Adam Levine Dresses in Drag for Halloween, Frees the Nipple

Adam Levine always goes all out for Halloween and he decided to dress up in drag while stepping out for the Casamigos Halloween Party on Friday (October 27) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old Maroon 5 singer wore a pink wig, a leopard print top, a zebra print skirt, fishnet stockings, a furry sweater, and black boots for his costume.

Adam‘s wife Behati Prinsloo, who is pregnant with their second child and showed off her baby bump the other day, decided to stay home and rest. Hopefully she’ll be at the Maroon 5 party tonight!