Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 2:48 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Toned Abs at Casamigos Halloween Party!

Alessandra Ambrosio is looking super hot at the Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party!

The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret angel showed off her killer abs in a Cher-inspired costume along with longtime love Jamie Mazur for the Halloween party on Friday night (October 27) in Los Angeles.

Other stars at the party included Jon Hamm, Shannen Doherty and husband Kurt Iswarienko, Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman, Molly Sims and husband Scott Stuber, and Seth MacFarlane.

