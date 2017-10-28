Amal Clooney & Cindy Crawford Rock Big Hair at Casamigos Halloween Party!

Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford teamed up for the Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party tonight!

The 39-year-old international law and human rights activist and the 51-year-old model stepped out for the event on Friday (October 27) in Los Angeles.

Amal stunned in a strapless floor-length gown featuring blue, green, and gold hues, completing her look with big hair and big hoop earrings.

Cindy sported a pink blouse, red skirt, and furry white shawl, finishing off her look with colorful heels, a curly ‘do, and pink and red makeup.

They were joined by Cindy‘s husband and Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber, their kids Kaia and Presley Gerber, Courtney Love, Joanna Krupa, Eiza Gonzalez, and Charlotte McKinney. Check out all of their costumes in our gallery!

Getting ready for another @casamigos Halloween! ✨ @peter.savic @anthonyhnguyenmakeup A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Oct 27, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

