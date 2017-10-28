Amal Clooney & Cindy Crawford Rock Big Hair at Casamigos Halloween Party!
Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford teamed up for the Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party tonight!
The 39-year-old international law and human rights activist and the 51-year-old model stepped out for the event on Friday (October 27) in Los Angeles.
Amal stunned in a strapless floor-length gown featuring blue, green, and gold hues, completing her look with big hair and big hoop earrings.
Cindy sported a pink blouse, red skirt, and furry white shawl, finishing off her look with colorful heels, a curly ‘do, and pink and red makeup.
They were joined by Cindy‘s husband and Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber, their kids Kaia and Presley Gerber, Courtney Love, Joanna Krupa, Eiza Gonzalez, and Charlotte McKinney. Check out all of their costumes in our gallery!
