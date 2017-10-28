Angela Sarafyan, Georgie Flores, & Britt Robertson Get Creative at Just Jared Halloween Party

Angela Sarafyan, Georgie Flores, and Britt Robertson pose for photos while attending the 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party on Friday (October 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies all got creative with their costumes for the big day. Angela went as a medieval pumpkin, Georgie was Gwen Stefani, and Britt and a friend did salt and pepper.

Also in attendance at the event was Patti Cake$ actress Danielle Macdonald, who worked with Georgie recently on Dumplin‘.

Happy Death Day actress Jessica Rothe dressed up as a ballerina, Nashville‘s Chaley Rose was a cheetah, and singer Frankie was super creative with her “Jon Snow White” costume!

Guests at the party sipped on specialty cocktails made with Casa Noble Tequila, including the “Ghost,” which was made with Casa Noble, soda water, and lime.