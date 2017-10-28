Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

SPONSORED
Sat, 28 October 2017 at 4:29 pm

Angela Sarafyan, Georgie Flores, & Britt Robertson Get Creative at Just Jared Halloween Party

Angela Sarafyan, Georgie Flores, & Britt Robertson Get Creative at Just Jared Halloween Party

Angela Sarafyan, Georgie Flores, and Britt Robertson pose for photos while attending the 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party on Friday (October 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies all got creative with their costumes for the big day. Angela went as a medieval pumpkin, Georgie was Gwen Stefani, and Britt and a friend did salt and pepper.

Also in attendance at the event was Patti Cake$ actress Danielle Macdonald, who worked with Georgie recently on Dumplin‘.

Happy Death Day actress Jessica Rothe dressed up as a ballerina, Nashville‘s Chaley Rose was a cheetah, and singer Frankie was super creative with her “Jon Snow White” costume!

Guests at the party sipped on specialty cocktails made with Casa Noble Tequila, including the “Ghost,” which was made with Casa Noble, soda water, and lime.

Just Jared on Facebook
angela sarafyan georgie flores britt robertson just jared halloween 01
angela sarafyan georgie flores britt robertson just jared halloween 02
angela sarafyan georgie flores britt robertson just jared halloween 03
angela sarafyan georgie flores britt robertson just jared halloween 04
angela sarafyan georgie flores britt robertson just jared halloween 05
angela sarafyan georgie flores britt robertson just jared halloween 06
angela sarafyan georgie flores britt robertson just jared halloween 07
angela sarafyan georgie flores britt robertson just jared halloween 08
angela sarafyan georgie flores britt robertson just jared halloween 09
angela sarafyan georgie flores britt robertson just jared halloween 10
angela sarafyan georgie flores britt robertson just jared halloween 11
angela sarafyan georgie flores britt robertson just jared halloween 12
angela sarafyan georgie flores britt robertson just jared halloween 13
angela sarafyan georgie flores britt robertson just jared halloween 14
angela sarafyan georgie flores britt robertson just jared halloween 15
angela sarafyan georgie flores britt robertson just jared halloween 16
angela sarafyan georgie flores britt robertson just jared halloween 17
angela sarafyan georgie flores britt robertson just jared halloween 18

Credit: Jerritt Clark; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party, Angela Sarafyan, Britt Robertson, Chaley Rose, Danielle Macdonald, Frankie, Georgie Flores, Jessica Rothe, Sponsored

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr